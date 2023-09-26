New report finds 'poor' conditions at barracks which house thousands of junior enlisted personnel

Government Accountability Office finds broken windows, inoperable fire systems, hot water interruptions, clogged showers, broken door locks, broken elevators, mold.

NORFOLK, Va. — Military barracks house hundreds of thousands of junior enlisted service members on bases in the United States and around the world. But some of them were found to be in "poor" condition, according to a new report.

The Government Accountability Office visited barracks at 10 bases.

GAO investigators observed what they called "serious health and safety risks" — such as broken windows and inoperable fire systems, the report says.

The agency spoke to current and former residents who experienced months of hot water interruptions and routinely dealt with clogged showers, broken door locks, broken elevators and apparent mold growth.

"They were some of the most heartbreaking discussion groups I've ever been in," said GAO Defense Capabilities and Management Team Director Elizabeth Field," in an interview with 13 News Now. "There were so many problems in so many facilities that we toured. And certainly, there is a concern about what this problem with the condition of the barracks will do in terms of the military's ability to recruit and retain service members, because where you live is a big part of your life for anyone."

The report says there were weaknesses in the Department of Defense's efforts to maintain and improve conditions, calling the DOD's assessment "unreliable."

Field noted: "Really, no one was paying attention at the military department level or the Secretary of Defense office level."