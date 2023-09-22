Report says U.S. military's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter can only perform its assigned tasks 55% of the time

Government Accountability Office says Defense Department, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy to need to "reassess" plane's sustainment strategy.

WASHINGTON — More trouble for the U.S. military's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The plane's mission-capable rate — the percentage of time the jet can perform one of its tasked missions — was about 55% in March.

That is far below the program's goal of 85%.

A new report from the Government Accountability Office says the Defense Department, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps need to reassess their sustainment strategy for the F-35 to improve aircraft readiness.

"Taxpayers have already spent billions and billions and billions for dollars on this program. We're going tp spend nearly $2 trillion by the time it's all said and done. They deserve a better outcome. It's not been a good value for their money in terms of the ability to meet mission-capable goals," said Diana Maurer, the GAO's Director, Defense Capabilities and Management. in an interview Friday with 13News Now.