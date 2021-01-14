SEAL pleads guilty to role in hazing death of Green Beret

Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph pleaded guilty in a military courtroom at a Navy base in Norfolk. The Green Beret who died was Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph, a member of the elite SEAL Team 6, pleaded guilty Thursday in a military courtroom at a Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. The Green Beret who died was Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

DeDolph offered a detailed account of the night in 2017 when he and other services members tried to prank Melgar over perceived slights.

DeDolph said he placed Melgar in a chokehold to make him temporarily lose consciousness, but he said Melgar never woke up.