Trees have grown too tall at the end of Naval Station Norfolk runway

NORFOLK, Va. — Mother Nature has begun causing a problem for aviation operations at the world's largest Naval base.

An estimated 400 off-base trees at the end of Runway 28 at Naval Station's Norfolk's Chambers Field have just gotten too tall.

They've gotten so tall that they interfere with what is called the "glide-slope" for pilots taking off and landing. The solution is going to require buy-in from private property owners.

The Navy has determined that the trees must be removed for the safety of aircrew, aircraft and the public.

The Navy has begun reaching out to homeowners in Granby Shores, Commodore Park and Merrimack Landing to resolve the issue.

The hope is to convince those residents to voluntarily agree to let the Navy come onto their property and take action.

"We believe by meeting with them and communicating the safety for the aircraft, as well as [the residents], that they'll want to be in partnership with us as we work with the local city to realize we need to address this issue to keep us safe, them safe, and by education, they'll see yes, this makes sense," said Capt. David Dees, Naval Station Norfolk's commanding officer.

Nearby resident David Aurillio has lived across from the end of the runway for 34 years.

"If they want to trim them back that's fine. I don't want to take them out," he said.

The Navy said Chambers Field is a primary hub for transporting key personnel and critical cargo overseas for the Department of Defense.

The plan is to host an open house to discuss the situation with nearby residents and neighbors.