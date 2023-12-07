Master divers take the big test at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Team One executes underwater construction tasking in both permissive and non-permissive environments, in climates ranging from the Tropics to extreme cold weather.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the Navy, there are divers. And, there are master divers.

And that's what the Seabees were working to find on Wednesday at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Five members of Underwater Construction Team One were taking the big test.

In this fictitious exercise scenario, there was a distressed fellow diver down under. And it was the other sailors' job to get him out and back on shore, and into a hyperbaric chamber for recovery.

"It's the pinnacle of Navy diving," Equipment Operator Chief Joseph Rodriguez said." Throughout this process, we look for leadership, management of the dive side, and most important, knowledge of the navy dive manual."

Rodriguez continued: "It's called time-critical risk management. They are being tested on how they execute that at a moment's notice."

The UCT teams, one here on the East Coast and one in California, date back to 1974.

The work is critical, and they are expected to execute underwater construction anywhere, anytime, under any conditions.

"And our primary focus is to refuel, re-arm, and re-supply the fleet, so they can go back into the fight and win the fight.," Lt. Abigail Chek, Underwater Construction Team One executive officer, said. "It's an incredible opportunity. I'm so humbled to be here and serve with these men and women. I'm honored and excited. And they're great people."