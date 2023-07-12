Brandon Act finally approved and implemented by Navy

The Brandon Act is named after Petty Officer Third Class Brandon Caserta who ended his life after being publicly humiliated and berated by his superior officer.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy has implemented a new act to reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health issues.

The Brandon Act allows service members "to seek help confidentially for any reason, at any time, and in any environment, thereby reducing the stigma associated with seeking mental health care."

Navy leaders say implementing the act is important for normalizing conversations about mental health, destigmatizing mental health issues, and creating an environment that fosters mutual respect.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro directed the immediate implementation of the Brandon Act on July 11. The act's creation and implementation have been in the process for years but have finally been approved and put forward.

The act charges commanding officers and supervisors to ensure service members understand the procedures for mental health evaluations (MHE), ensure service members who request an MHE are referred as soon as possible, treat referrals for MHEs as they would other medical referrals, maintain privacy protections and reduce stigma by not requesting info gathered from MHEs, and receive sufficient training to recognize personnel who may require an MHE.

“Seeking help is a sign of strength,” said Capt. Christine O’Connell, the acting director of the Department of the Navy's Office of Force Resiliency. “It requires courage, vulnerability, and a deep understanding of our own humanity. It is a powerful act that fosters connection and ultimately propels us toward personal and collective growth.”