NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A piece of naval history is now a part of the USS George Washington (CVN 73).

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is currently undergoing its midlife refueling and complex overhaul at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division.

During its overhaul process, inspectors found that one of the George Washington's anchors needed to be replaced. Rather than construct a brand new one, shipbuilders swapped it out with the anchor used by the now-decommissioned aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 65).

The 32-ton starboard side anchor was built in 1957 and served the Enterprise until its 2016 decommissioning.

The Enterprise's port side anchor has also found a second home, having been installed on USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

The Enterprise was the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and served in the US Navy for 51 years.

Scrapping of the Enterprise is ongoing, with its eight nuclear reactors inactivated last year.

