All 11 weapons elevators aboard USS Gerald R. Ford are tested and certified

The Navy said it has successfully tested and certified the last of 11 "Advanced Weapons Elevators." The final elevator was turned over to the crew last week.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's some good news for the U.S. Navy's most recently commissioned aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, built by Newport News Shipbuilding.

The Navy said it has successfully tested and certified the last of 11 "Advanced Weapons Elevators." The final elevator was turned over to the crew last week.

The Ford was commissioned in 2017 but it has never deployed, as the Navy worked out the kinks on 23 brand new technologies, including the electro-magnetic elevators.

After completing shock trials this past summer, the Navy said that the Ford's first overseas deployment will take place sometime in 2022.