Virginia National Guard troops return from U.S.-Mexico border

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 100 soldiers and airmen with the Virginia National Guard are back home, after spending two weeks in Texas.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sent them to assist in "Operation Lone Star." They've been helping Texas troops patrol the US-Mexico border to cut down on illegal crossings. Youngkin was there to welcome them home on Wednesday.

However, some criticized the governor's decision to send troops to the border.

"You do have a problem when another governor requests assistance. But I don't see the priority at the border for Virginia National Guard troops at this time," U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott previously told 13News Now. "They should be there for emergencies in Virginia. But national politics may be involved."