New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

The new capsule was installed after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule inside the pedestal were suspended.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from September 9, 2021. 

Workers at the site in Richmond, Virginia, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week have installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal. 

 A state government official confirmed the installation was completed Saturday morning.

 It contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice. 

The new capsule was installed after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule inside the pedestal were suspended. 

The statue was taken down Wednesday, almost a week after the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way with a decision. 

The pedestal will remain in place for now.

