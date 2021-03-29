Vietnam War Veterans Day celebrated on March 29

On this day in 1973, the last of the U.S. combat units withdrew from Vietnam, putting an end to one of America's longest conflicts in this country's history.

NORFOLK, Va. — March 29 marks an important, commemorative day for Vietnam War-era veterans.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day came about as the result of the passage of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that was signed into law by President Trump in 2017.

Today is National #VietnamWarVeteransDay, marking the day in 1973 when the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam was disestablished. On this date, we honor Vietnam vets and thank them for their service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/YhtXmOxlmF — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 29, 2021

Hanoi also released the last prisoners of war that were being held in North Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

Some states have also designated March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day as a way to observe when troops began arriving back on U.S. soil.