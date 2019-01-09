RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

By Executive Order, he lifted restrictions on transportation to ensure critical needs like fuel, medicine and water can get to those affected if Hurricane Dorian hits North Carolina.

Governor Cooper's order lifts restrictions on equipment needed to repair utilities and remove debris so tools are easier to mobilize after the storm.

The new directive also triggers the state's anti-price gouging law.

“Now is the time to prepare and take Dorian seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “This storm could cause serious damage and bring dangerous conditions to our state. I urge everyone to follow the forecast and listen to their local first responders.”

North Carolina residents across the state should be sure they: