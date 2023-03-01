Brutal start to 118th Congress as Republicans fail to elect House Speaker

Meanwhile, down the hall in Senate, Virginia Senator Kaine says, "Let's get to work."

WASHINGTON — It was a brutal start to the 118th Congress.

Things most certainly did not go California Rep. Kevin McCarthy's way on Tuesday, as 19 to 20 Republicans repeatedly voted against him to be Speaker of the House, on three consecutive ballots.

It's the first time that has happened in 100 years.

Leslie Caughell, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Wesleyan University, said despite their new majority in the House, there is much discord in the GOP.

"I don't think within the Republican Party there is consensus on what governing looks like, and maybe more so than anything else, the problem will be, there is a chunk of the Republican Party right now which is pretty solidly anti-government," she said. "Obstructionism is the point."

Finally, after three tries, House members threw in the towel and voted to adjourn until noon on Wednesday.

The Speaker dispute delayed the swearing-in of new members, like Jen Kiggans of Virginia's Second District.

Her office said Kiggans would release a statement once she's been sworn in.

Caughell said she expects Kiggans' voting record on key military and veterans issues to be similar to that of her predecessor, fellow Navy veteran Elaine Luria.

"The defense bills that are likely going to go through on a bipartisan way are going to go through regardless. And Elaine Luria would have voted for them. And Jen Kiggans is going to vote for them," Caughell said.

There were only 434 members-elect present on Tuesday -- one short, due to the recent death of Virginia 4th District Representative Donald McEachin.

That seat will remain vacant until a Special Election on February 21. Democrat Jennifer McClellan will face Republican Leon Benjamin.

Meanwhile, over on the Senate side, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) tweeted about his priorities in the coming session.

They include: Lowering health care costs, expanding the labor market, and protecting reproductive freedom.