On last full day in office, Rep. Elaine Luria delivers big bucks to Eastern Shore

Reflecting back on her four-year tenure, Elaine Luria said she was "on the right side of history" when it comes to her work on the Jan. 6 committee.

ONLEY, Va. — Monday was the last full day in office for Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02). After having served two, two-year terms, the Democrat lost her bid for re-election in the redrawn 2nd District back in November.

She spent the final day on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. There, she delivered federal community project funding to a half-dozen worthy organizations.

The breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hope Harbor - $250,000

Eastern Shore Mobile Food Distribution Project - $447,600

Exmore Sewage Collection System - $750,000

Little Machipongo River Dredging - $1,945,000

Wachapreague Sewer Line & Pump Station - $750,000

Mt. Nebo and Bailey Neck Broadband Expansion - $196,269

”I’ve found in my travels up and down the Shore there is a lot of need in rural communities and that pairing federal state and local dollars is critical to getting these projects off the ground," she said.

The Democrat said she’s proud, during her time in Congress, of advancing key defense and veterans bills. Mostly, Luria said, she is proudest of her work on the January 6th Committee.

"I’m really proud of being on the right side of history," she said. "Looking at that day and the implications for the future of our democracy, I know that I did the right thing and the work we did will change the course of our country’s future.”