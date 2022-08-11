Jen Kiggans leads Elaine Luria, results too early to call

The election in Virginia's 2nd District was seen as uphill for Luria because of Biden's low approval ratings and the district's new lines being more Republican.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is too early to call, a nailbiter in a hotly-contested race widely predicted to determine which party controls Congress.

As of 9:40 p.m., Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans was leading Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria 55% to 45%, with 89% of the reported results so far. The Virginia Public Access Project reports a significant amount of early votes left to be counted.

This election was widely seen as uphill for Luria because of President Joe Biden's low approval ratings and the redistricting process making Virginia's 2nd District more Republican than before.

The district is comprised of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Franklin, along with Southampton, Isle of Wight, Northampton and Accomack Counties. The most notable change is that the heavily Democratic Norfolk was moved to Virginia's 3rd District.

Luria, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, largely campaigned on abortion, military and veterans issues and her service on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

She sought to walk the line between President Joe Biden's unpopularity and the significant legislation he signed, including the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act.

Kiggans, on the other hand, nationalized the race as a referendum on the economic policies of Biden and a Democrat-controlled Congress amid high inflation and elevated gas prices.

She also aligned herself with prominent Republicans, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

Luria tried to paint Kiggans as an extremist on the abortion issue, following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, while Kiggans tried to cast Luria as being in lockstep with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Kiggans has refused to say if Biden was legitimately elected in the 2020 presidential election, oftentimes acknowledging that he holds office right now. The Washington Post notably categorized her as an "election denier."

Up until recently, political forecasters such as the Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball considered Virginia's 2nd District to be a tossup race. On Monday, the latter moved its ranking in slight favor of Kiggans.