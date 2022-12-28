Rep. Luria presents $15.5 million to Virginia Beach in funding from Omnibus package

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria presented five checks to the city of Virginia Beach, totaling $15.5 million, for community projects on Wednesday in one of her last appearances in her elected position.
The funding comes from the latest federal government omnibus package, which was passed on December 22 and totaled $1.7 trillion.
Mayor Bobby Dyer, alongside other city officials, were present to accept the check at Virginia Beach City Hall.
The following projects received federal funding:
- 'City of Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Training Facilities Upgrades' proposal was given $1.5 million. This will be used to repair, upgrade and enhance facilities for the training of law enforcement officers.
- 'Emergency Operations Center (EOC) IT Modernization' proposal was given $1,482,900 to buy IT equipment that will help response times and outcomes for citizen emergencies.
- 'Laskin Road Phase I-B' proposal was given $2 million for improvements along Laskin Road from Red Robin Road to Oriole Drive. This will include two new lane additions and a sidewalk for bicyclists and pedestrians.
- 'Nimmo Parkway Phase VII-B' proposal was given $3 million to improve access to Sandbridge Beach and provide a more resilient hurricane evacuation route for residents. This includes the construction of a new two-lane roadway.
- 'Virginia Beach Trail' proposal was given $750,000 to help construct a 10-foot-wide paved shared-use path that will connect residents to other major transportation hubs, such as Norfolk’s Tide and HRT bus system.