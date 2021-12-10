Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 12, 2021.

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams was in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday to urge Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month’s Virginia governor’s election.

Abrams said that what happens in the most watched race this year will “show the world who we are” in future contests with even higher stakes.

