Dominion CEO says company wants money back from anti-Youngkin PAC

Dominion Energy’s CEO says the company’s political action committee didn’t properly vet an anti-Glenn Youngkin PAC before giving it large donations and Dominion wants its money back.

CEO Bob Blue said in an email to employees Monday that Dominion has a long history of transparent and bipartisan political giving, but news stories highlighted activities of the Accountability Virginia PAC that they wouldn’t knowingly support.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the email comes after reports that Dominion donated $200,000 to the PAC that looks aligned with Democrats but attacks the Republican nominee from the right on gun issues, making it look like conservatives aren't happy with Youngkin.