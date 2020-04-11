Early returns show voters said "Yes" to casinos in Norfolk, Portsmouth

Early returns show roughly 66-percent of voters chose "Yes" to casino measures in both cities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Early returns show that voters overwhelmingly passed measures to build casinos in Portsmouth and Norfolk.

The two Hampton Roads municipalities were two of four cities that saw referendums to build casinos in the Commonwealth, the others being Bristol City and Danville.

In Norfolk, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe has touted that the project will bring more jobs and tax revenue to the area.

“While every vote deserves to be counted, the residents of Norfolk have made it clear that they are excited about a resort and casino coming to the Mermaid City,” Jay Smith, Spokesman for the Norfolk Resort & Casino, said in a press release Tuesday.

Portsmouth's casino project is backed by Chicago-based Rush Street Gaming, with plans to build it on Victory Boulevard near downtown.

"Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be a proud community partner, a great workplace, and a strong economic engine for Portsmouth and Hampton Roads," the City of Portsmouth released in a statement Tuesday night.