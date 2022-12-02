What to know about early voting in Virginia's 7th Senate District special election

U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams, a Republican, is facing Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse, a Democrat, in the Jan. 10 election.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early voting for the special election in Virginia's 7th Senate District started in Virginia Beach Friday, more than a month before voters decide who will succeed Republican Jen Kiggans.

U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams, a Republican, is facing Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse, a Democrat, in the Jan. 10, 2023 election. The district covers parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

The election will fill the seat that Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.

If you live in Virginia Beach, here's what you need to know about early voting:

Where can I vote early in person?

People who live in the Virginia Beach portion of the district can vote at the Voter Registration & Elections Municipal Center, located at 2449 Princess Anne Road (Building 14).

Early in-person voting will be open on weekdays (Monday through Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 6. There will be two opportunities for Saturday voting: Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The center will be closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, and on Jan. 2.

What are the deadlines?

The voter registration deadline is Jan. 3 at the close of business, depending on the location you're registering at:

Voter Registration & Elections, DMV: 5 p.m.

Area libraries: 6 p.m.

Central library: 8 p.m.

Online: 11:59 p.m.

The application deadline to vote by mail is Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. The deadline to return a ballot to the Virginia Beach elections office is Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

Those who need to drop off their ballot can do so at a drop box in the rear of the Municipal Center's Building 14 24/7 until 7 p.m. Election Day. The box is under 24-hour surveillance.

More information about applying to vote by mail is available on the Virginia Beach Voter Registration & Elections website.

Do I live in the 7th Senate District?

Within Virginia Beach, the district spans from the area of Stumpy Lake to a portion of Chic's Beach along the Chesapeake Bay. Luckily, there's a tool that can help you know for sure.

The Virginia General Assembly's "Who's My Legislator?" tool allows people to search for their representatives by address. Just type the address in and the tool will show the state delegate, state senator, the U.S. House representative and the U.S. senators for that location.

Where can I vote on Election Day?

Virginia Beach has a list of precincts that belong to the 7th Senate District. To find which precinct you need to vote in, the Virginia Department of Elections has a tool for that.

What will my ballot look like?

Virginia Beach has a sample ballot to give you an idea of what to expect in this election. The sample ballot contains instructions for voters at the top and the candidate selection in the middle.

What about Norfolk voters?

The Norfolk Office of Elections doesn't have the ballots for early and absentee voting yet. Early voting will start in Norfolk once the office finishes logic and accuracy testing for the election and receives ballots.