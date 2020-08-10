FBI Norfolk on 'high alert' ahead of Election Day; here's what the biggest threat is

FBI Norfolk is in partnership with other intelligence agencies to ensure a secure election.

NORFOLK, Va. — With less than a month until election day, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies are actively working to make sure the U.S. has a secure election.

It’s a major effort that happens during every election.

Scott Zmusinski, a supervisory special agent with FBI Norfolk said this time around intelligence agencies are on high alert. Zmusinski is leading the local effort to investigate election crimes.

“One of the biggest threats that the American public faces are foreign influence. Foreign countries that are trying to influence our election cycles through misinformation and sometimes cyber intrusions,” said Zmusinski.

According to the FBI, in 2016 and 2018, there were reports of potential voter suppression through social media platforms.

FBI Norfolk is just one of several agencies investigating election crimes and ensuring votes are protected. Intelligence agencies are looking out for voter fraud, voter suppression, and foreign interference.

“The reason we’re on more heightened alert is because we’re in a post 9/11 world, and the bureau has evolved to be much more proactive to ensure that any information that we receive is communicated across our partnerships so that we can get ahead of that threat and address any violations of law in a timely fashion,” said Zmusinski.

Zmudzinski said FBI Norfolk started preparing for the upcoming election more than a year in advance.

“The American public has a right to know that there are systems in place to make sure that the election will be fair. The message is: have confidence in the system that’s in place,” said Zmusinski.

Any suspected election crimes can be reported to FBI Norfolk by contacting the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757) 455-0100 or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov.