Virginia early voting starts Friday, here's where you can vote on the Southside

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As election workers send out thousands of absentee ballots across Hampton Roads Friday, they'll also be opening some polling locations for in-person early voting.

Virginia early voting starts on September 18 and ends October 31.

Where you can vote:

In Virginia Beach, you can vote early in-person between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. at the registrar's office - that's Building 14 in the municipal center.

In Norfolk, you can vote early in-person at Norfolk City Hall. Beginning Monday, October 12, Norfolk will open four satellite early voting stations: Berkley Community Center, Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library, Lambert's Point Community Center and Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library.

In Chesapeake, starting Friday you can vote early in-person at the registrar's office and at six libraries around the city: Central Library, Greenbrier Library, Indian River Library, Major Hillard Library, Russell Memorial Library and South Norfolk Library.

Absentee ballot dropboxes will be available at all of these Chesapeake early voting sites as well. Chesapeake early voting runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31.

In Suffolk, early voting is available at the registrar’s office across the street from City Hall.

In Portsmouth, in-person early voting is available at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Portsmouth offers the same Saturday hours as Chesapeake.

Turnout predictions:

13 News Now political analyst Quentin Kidd expects increased early voting turnout.

“I think all of those numbers are going to be higher this year because of the pandemic," Kidd said.

On Friday, election officials in Hampton Roads' Seven Cities will start sending out more than 130,000 absentee ballots through the mail.

“On Election Day we may not have some of the issues we’ve had in the past like long lines at polling locations, because half of the voters have been able to turn in their ballots early," Kidd said.

Kidd and other experts project the coronavirus threat and the anticipation for this November election are both leading to higher voter turnout and a shift in voting preferences.

Election officials are working to adapt to these changes, offering different ways for you to safely vote and planning on big early voting and absentee ballot counts.