Virginia Republicans file 20 bills to restrict or limit absentee voting

After state Democrats expanded voting access, state Republicans are seeking to cut back on absentee voting options in the latest election power struggle.

NORFOLK, Va. — In the 2020 and 2021 November statewide elections, close to 4 million Virginians chose to vote absentee, breaking records and signaling a shift in voting preferences due to pandemic impacts and expanded voting options.

This General Assembly session, various Republican Delegates and State Senators have proposed 20 bills to restrict or limit absentee voting.

The bills would reverse some of the voting changes passed by state Democrats in recent years.

"The process of voting and voting administration has gotten itself tangled up in partisan politics," said Jesse Richman, ODU political science professor. "Ultimately, the public good gets lost when the focus isn’t on 'How do we make elections very secure, very transparent and very accessible.'"

Proposed bills include reinstating a requirement of an “excuse” to vote absentee, limiting absentee voting to a week or two weeks before Election Day and eliminating ballot drop-off boxes.

Other bills would require a photo ID to vote, require absentee ballots be mailed and received by Election Day to count, and eliminate the automatic absentee voter list – in which the registrar's office mails voters ballots for each election.

"If you keep flipping the rules around voting, you keep changing it depending on which party is in control, it does discourage a certain number of voters from voting," said 13News Now political analyst Quentin Kidd.

Kidd and Richman said they don’t expect these bills to pass this session, as Democrats control the state senate, but that could change in the future.

"I don’t think Democrats are going to be willing to let any of this get rolled back, even though Republicans will want to have the debate or try to do it," Kidd said.

Absentee voting surged in Virginia due to the pandemic, the relaxing of certain restrictions, and other factors, according to Virginia Department of Elections data.

2016 – 566,948 people voted absentee (Presidential)

2017 – 192,397 people voted absentee (Gubernatorial)

2020 – 2,687,304 people voted absentee (Presidential)

2021 – 1,202,087 people voted absentee (Gubernatorial)

Kidd said Virginia already has a strong track record of secure elections without any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

"I would say Virginia is one of the model states when it comes to voter security, so if that’s the argument that is used to try and pull back on people’s ability to vote, then it’s not a very strong argument because we just don’t have evidence of it in Virginia," he said.

Richman said there are absentee voting bills that could receive bipartisan support.

They would require registrars to sort and report absentee results by precinct, rather than in one large group, known as the Central Absentee Precinct.

That would give a better idea of who voted absentee in which areas. Six bills of this nature have been filed.

Here's a rundown of the absentee voting-related resolutions that have been proposed by Virginia lawmakers so far: