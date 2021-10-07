Cast that ballot: Virginia's voter registration deadline is Oct. 12

The Commonwealth has several races on the ballot, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates and some local offices.

The Virginia Department of Elections is reminding people that Tuesday, Oct. 12 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 2 elections.

The Commonwealth has several races on the ballot, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates and some local offices. You can register to vote online or at your local voter registration office.

Click here to see if there are any races coming up for elected positions in your city or county.

“Online voter registration makes voting more accessible for residents of Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s commissioner of elections. "The Virginia Department of Elections is committed to making voting as accessible and secure as possible."

In-person applications have to be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, while online applications have to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. that day. If you're applying by mail, the application has to be postmarked by that day.

According to the Department of Elections, you can check or update registration information at the Online Citizen Portal. People who are registered can use that website to preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot.

If you want to register to vote in Virginia, there are several requirements you'll need to meet:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a resident of Virginia

Be at least 18 years old by the upcoming election

Have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony

Have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated