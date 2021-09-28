McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election.

Tuesday's night's hourlong debate will be held at Northern Virginia Community College and carried live by NBC television stations across the state.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin.