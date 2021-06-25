Kaine pushing for enhanced voting rights; GOP claims it's all about voter integrity

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and other Democrats hinted that they may have to go it alone and pass legislation to prevent what they say is voter suppression.

WASHINGTON — Disappointed, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine remained resolute Friday to do something to protect Americans' voting rights. The reason for the Democrat's dismay is that the Senate failed to reach 60 votes to continue debate on "S1," the "For the People Act," this week.

"We can't let this be the end. It has to be the beginning," said Kaine, adding, "We've seen state legislatures around the country, sadly, in states run by two Republican houses with Republican governors, try to carve back people's ability to participate and vote. And I think the burden is on us, especially having been subject to and witness to this attack on our democracy. We've got to protect our democracy and people's right to participate."

Republican lawmakers have insisted that any recently imposed changes were put in place merely to ensure voter integrity and to eliminate voter fraud.

Kaine doesn't buy it.

The senator said the tactics amount to voter suppression, and he speculates that Democrats may have to act unilaterally in the Senate, where they enjoy an edge in a tied 50-50 chamber. That's because Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.