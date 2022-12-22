McClellan wins Democratic nomination for Virginia's 4th District seat

McClellan won by an overwhelming majority, with nearly 85% of the total vote. The Special Election has been set for February 21, 2023.

RICHMOND, Va. — State Senator Jennifer McClellan emerged victorious as the Democratic nominee for Virginia's 4th District on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Democratic Party of Virginia, the results were done tabulating shortly after 4 a.m. from the Firehouse Primary, which was held on December 20.

McClellan won by an overwhelming majority, with nearly 85% of the total vote.

Opponent Joseph D. Morrissey came in behind McClellan with roughly 13.5% of the total vote.

This was also a historic moment for the Democratic Party of Virginia, with a total of 27,900 votes cast.

That number makes it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the state's party.

✅🇺🇸 Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan has WON the VA-04 Democratic Firehouse Primary



McClellan – 23,661 (84.81%)

Morrissey – 3,782 (13.56%)

Marks – 217 (0.78%)

Preston – 174 (0.62%)



Congratulations to Virginia’s next Congresswoman, @JennMcClellanVA!https://t.co/wTwEnae7dp — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) December 22, 2022

The race to fill Virginia's 4th District seat comes after the passing of longtime Rep. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28.

McEachin was first elected to represent the district in 2016.