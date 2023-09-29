Virginia's lawmakers work to create legislation ahead of possible government shutdown

Millions could go without pay if a government shutdown occurs. However, some Virginia lawmakers are attempting to provide protections for federal workers.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With a possible government shutdown looming, Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans have prepared legislation to help those that would be affected.

“We should be clear, these government shutdowns aren’t just about political noise, and there’s no state in the country that gets hit harder than Virginians,” said Senator Warner over social media.

This week, Senator Kaine expressed his concern in Congress.

“The SBA (Small Business Administration) has to stop approving or modifying small business loans. The FDA delays food inspections. That’s not good," Kaine said.

On September 29th, both senators introduced The Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act.

It would provide paid leave benefits for contractors and low-wage service workers, secure back pay for thousands of contractors and require the Office of Federal Procurement Policy to submit a report and access back pay for federal contractors.

Meanwhile, State Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggins introduced the Pay Our Troops Act.

The legislation would ensure pay for the military, the Coast Guard, and particular U.S. Department of Defense employees and contractors nationwide.