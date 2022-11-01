Norfolk holds special election for 89th District House of Delegates seat

The 89th district encompasses much of the southern part of Norfolk. People there can vote for Republican Giovanni Dolmo or Democrat Jackie Glass until 7 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — The special election for Virginia's 89th House of Delegates seat is underway Tuesday.

The 89th District encompasses much of the southern part of Norfolk. People there can vote for Republican Giovanni Dolmo or Democrat Jackie Glass in-person at polls until 7 p.m. or by mail. In order to have your mail-in ballot counted, that has to be postmarked by Jan. 11 and received by noon on Friday, Jan. 14.

Glass calls herself a "women and families" candidate, honing in on affordable housing and paid family leave, while Dolmo more highlighted his hopes to lower or freeze certain taxes and support law enforcement.

Today’s the day for the 89th district’s special election!

Both candidates are out meeting voters and getting their final messages out before the polls close.

We’re live with the full story tonight on @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/zczhqL8Hvj — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) January 11, 2022

The seat opened up when former Delegate Jay Jones announced his resignation, which took effect with the new year.

Jones won reelection for the position, but said he and his wife are expecting their first baby, and he decided to resign to focus on his newly growing family.