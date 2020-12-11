x
Panel to hear ideas for replacing Lee statue in US Capitol

A virtual hearing by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Workmen place plywood beside the statue of Robert E. Lee in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday night, July 23, 2020. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed.

WASHINGTON — A state panel is soliciting recommendations on what should replace Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a virtual hearing by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

The first 80 people who sign up to speak will up to 3 minutes each to make their case. People can also submit written comments. 

The deadline for those is Nov. 27. 

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will present a list of five finalists. And the commission will pick one to recommend to the General Assembly. 

