John Warner remembered as a statesman, 'a giant'

The Republican served five terms in U.S. Senate, Chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee, Secretary of the Navy for President Richard Nixon.

WASHINGTON — John Warner devoted his entire life to public service.

He is being remembered fondly by many people across Virginia and around the country. The former United States Senator died Tuesday night, at age 94.

Warner pushed for a stronger military and was a voice of moderation and bipartisanship.

"I stood up for something I believe in, and that is putting principle ahead of politics," he said in 1996.

Thirty years a senator. Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Secretary of the Navy. A Sailor. A Marine. And he was married to the actress Elizabeth Taylor for a time.

But, more than anything, Warner will be remembered for reaching across the aisle and being a statesman.

"John Warner was a remarkable guy," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who was not related to Warner, and who lost to him when he ran against him in 1996.

"Virginia lost a great statesman," Mark Warner continued. "Our country lost a leader that reflected the best of public services. And I lost a dear friend and mentor."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) also weighed in.

"His service as a senator... Virginia has such a debt to this man," he said. "And I feel such a sense of loss."

The Navy thought so highly of him, it named the Virginia Class Fast Attack submarine USS John Warner after him. The General Dynamics Electric Boat-Newport News Shipbuilding-built vessel was commissioned in 2015.

Former Virginia 2nd District Congressman Bill Whitehurst said Warner was a fierce advocate for the military, and, just a really good guy.

"I just have nothing but the best memories," he said. "He was a good senator and a good friend, a real straight shooter."

Christopher Newport University Political Science Professor Quentin Kidd also praised Warner.

"We're definitely a better Commonwealth and a better nation because we had 30 years of Senator John Warner."

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District) said, "He served as an example of how American and Virginia politics should work, with his level-headed bipartisan approach to the legislative process.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, 3rd District) said, "John set the tone for how Democrats and Republicans should work together for the betterment of all Virginians."

And, Governor Ralph Northam (D-Virginia) said, "Virginia and America have lost a giant."