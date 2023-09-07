Updates: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Hampton University

She will kick off her "Fight For Our Freedoms" college tour and plans to discuss reproductive rights, gun laws and climate action with Hampton University students.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Word is out around Hampton University: one of the country's most important elected officials is visiting on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off a country-wide "Fight For Our Freedoms" college tour at Hampton University as she makes trips to roughly a dozen public universities and HBCUs across the country. She plans to discuss reproductive rights, gun laws and climate action with students.

This trip comes about two years after another, smaller-scale visit by Harris to Hampton University's grounds. In the fall of 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris participated in a roundtable discussion about minority students in STEM programs.

11 a.m. — Ogden Hall at Hampton University fills up

Ogden Hall at Hampton University is filling up as we move closer to time for Vice President Harris' event.

9:50 a.m. — How Kamala Harris' visit will affect Hampton traffic, bus routes

Vice President Harris is expected to arrive at Hampton University in the late morning and leave in the early- or mid-afternoon hours. City officials are letting people know to expect potential traffic delays during that time.

The visit will also impact Hampton Roads Transit's bus service.

People going to the Hampton VA Medical Center are advised to use HRT's Route 120, which stops at the intersection of County and Mallory streets, about a half-mile away.

HRT's Route 961 will detour Thursday, missing all stops at Eaton and Mill Point and at Settlers Landing and Hampton Harbor, as well as outbound stops at Pembroke and Wine, according to city officials.

Hampton University students share excitement over Vice President Kamala Harris visit

This trip comes about two years after another, smaller-scale visit by Harris to Hampton University's grounds. In fall of 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris participated in a roundtable discussion about minority students in STEM programs.

The event then was limited to a handful of students, and was not an open-press event.

Lillian Carr, Hampton's Student Government Association President, estimates roughly 1,200 students and staff and other personnel will fill Ogden Hall for the discussion this go around.