Virginia Democrats sent a letter to Attorney General Mark Herring asking him to investigate fraudulent signatures.

The two letters — one addressed to Herring, the other to State Board of Elections — asks for the removal of Independent candidate Shaun Brown from the general election ballot.

13News Now examined the legitimacy of signatures on the petitions for Brown. A staffer for Republican incumbent Rep. Scott Taylor gathered the signatures in question.

Taylor is running against Brown and Democrat Elaine Luria.

On Tuesday, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the issue and see if criminal charges are needed.

13News Now reached out to Taylor's team for a statement.

"We agree that problematic signatures should be invalidated, but we think it's inappropriate and offensive for the national Democratic Party to hijack a local primary election and marginalize a qualified African American with local support in order to clear the way for their hand-picked candidate," Taylor said.

Taylor's Democratic opponent, Elanie Luria, released a statement.

"I'm glad to see the Commonwealth's Attorney is taking these allegations seriously in requesting a special prosecutor who will work to protect the integrity of our election process," she said.

Virginia Democrats said they have 17 affidavits from people whose names were falsified on the petition.

13News Now has been investigating the allegedly forged names since last week.

Some of those signatures included a state delegate, a woman living in Nevada, and a man who died before he could have signed the petition.

Shaun Brown submitted more than 2,000 petition signatures to the State Department of Elections. More than half the signatures weren't approved for various reasons.

"We are taking our fight to the street for the people of the 2nd Congressional District. It is about kitchen table issues and voting rights that get rid of the at large vote dilution system for minority voters in Virginia Beach," Brown said.

Taylor said he fired both his campaign manager and consultant over allegations of forged signatures on petitions gathered by staff on his campaign.

© 2018 WVEC