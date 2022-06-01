Top deputy to Virginia AG Miyares resigns after reports of controversial Facebook post

The Washington Post shared a screenshot of a post allegedly from Monique Miles, who was the deputy attorney general of government transactions and operations.

One of Virginia's deputy attorneys general resigned from her job after reports surfaced about a Facebook post she wrote on Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol riots.

That day, a crowd of people who supported former president Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building in D.C., pushing past police officers, breaking windows and trespassing in congressional offices. Many have since been convicted of crimes related to the riot.

The Washington Post shared a screenshot of a post allegedly from Monique Miles, who was hired as the deputy attorney general of government transactions and operations.

The post from Jan. 6, 2021 reads: "News flash: Patriots have stormed the Capitol. No surprise. The deep state has awoken the sleeping giant. Patriots are not taking this lying down. We are awake, ready and will fight for our rights by any means necessary."

A spokeswoman with Jason Miyares' Office of the Attorney General confirmed Thursday that Miles had resigned.

"This information was unknown to the Office of the Attorney General prior to this morning," she said. "The Attorney General has been very clear - Joe Biden won the election, and he has condemned the January 6th attack."

On Jan. 3, when Miyares tweeted about choosing Miles for the job, he said her resume included "a broad range of legal experience, including civil and appellate litigation, administrative law, election law, civil rights law, employment and labor law, business law, nonprofit law and constitutional law."