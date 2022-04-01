Miyares: Virginia state colleges can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Because lawmakers have not passed legislation specifically mandating coronavirus vaccines for students, he said colleges don't have the authority to require them.

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Jan. 4, 2022.

Virginia's new attorney general says state colleges and universities cannot require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares found that because the state legislature has not passed legislation specifically mandating coronavirus vaccines for students, the colleges and universities don’t have the authority to require them.

Many of Virginia’s public colleges and universities have required students to get COVID-19 vaccinations, including Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech.