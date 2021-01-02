x
Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

In a news release announcing the lawsuit, Chase’s office said she was “being singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions.”
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, packs up her computer as she prepares to leave during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the Science Museum in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. She had asked that the censure resolution against her be put off for another day after announcing that her mother-in-law had open-heart surgery. The Senate members agreed to put the vote off for a day. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia state senator seeking the Republican nomination for governor has filed a federal lawsuit over her legislative colleagues’ recent decision to censure her. 

The Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Amanda Chase for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct” last week in a bipartisan vote. 

The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing the Senate clerk from allowing the publication of the censure resolution in the chamber’s official journal. 

The state officials named as defendants didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

