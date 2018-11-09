Local schools and city facilities in Virginia and North Carolina are offering shelters as a last resort as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the east coast.
Although an emergency shelter will be available for those needing it, space and accommodations are
limited and a visit with friends or relatives, or staying in a motel or hotel away from the most heavily
impacted areas, is recommended.
Most places ask people relocating to a shelter to bring enough supplies to last at least three days for each family member.
Here's a list:
NORTH CAROLINA:
- Currituck County does not open any pre-storm shelters
- Dare County: Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.
- Elizabeth City: No shelters announced
VIRGINIA:
- Chesapeake: As a last resort, shelters will open Wednesday evening
- Gloucester County: Peasley Middle School, Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. Opening Thursday at 6 a.m.
- Hampton: Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets)
- Newport News: No information released about shelters yet.
- Norfolk: Press Conference held on Tuesday, no shelters announced yet.
- Portsmouth: Shelters to be announced on Tuesday
- Suffolk: Shelters are not open.
- Virginia Beach: Shelters opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday:
- Kellam High School (2665 W Neck Rd)
- Corporate Landing Middle School (1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy)
- Old Donation School (4633 Honeygrove Rd)
- Fieldhouse (Medically friendly shelter) – (2020 Landstown Centre Way)
- Virginia Beach: Shelters opening Friday morning:
- Landstown High School (2001 Concert Dr)
- Green Run High School (1700 Dahlia Dr)
- Tallwood High School (1668 Kempsville Rd)
We will update this list when we learn more.
