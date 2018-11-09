Local schools and city facilities in Virginia and North Carolina are offering shelters as a last resort as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the east coast.

Although an emergency shelter will be available for those needing it, space and accommodations are

limited and a visit with friends or relatives, or staying in a motel or hotel away from the most heavily

impacted areas, is recommended.

Most places ask people relocating to a shelter to bring enough supplies to last at least three days for each family member.

Here's a list:

NORTH CAROLINA:

  • Currituck County does not open any pre-storm shelters
  • Dare County: Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Elizabeth City: No shelters announced

VIRGINIA:

  • Chesapeake: As a last resort, shelters will open Wednesday evening
  • Gloucester County: Peasley Middle School, Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. Opening Thursday at 6 a.m.
  • Hampton: Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets)
  • Newport News: No information released about shelters yet.
  • Norfolk: Press Conference held on Tuesday, no shelters announced yet.
  • Portsmouth: Shelters to be announced on Tuesday
  • Suffolk: Shelters are not open.
  • Virginia Beach: Shelters opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday:
    • Kellam High School (2665 W Neck Rd)
    • Corporate Landing Middle School (1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy)
    • Old Donation School (4633 Honeygrove Rd)
    • Fieldhouse (Medically friendly shelter) – (2020 Landstown Centre Way)
  • Virginia Beach: Shelters opening Friday morning:
    • Landstown High School (2001 Concert Dr)
    • Green Run High School (1700 Dahlia Dr)
    • Tallwood High School (1668 Kempsville Rd)

We will update this list when we learn more.

