Local schools and city facilities in Virginia and North Carolina are offering shelters as a last resort as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the east coast.

Although an emergency shelter will be available for those needing it, space and accommodations are

limited and a visit with friends or relatives, or staying in a motel or hotel away from the most heavily

impacted areas, is recommended.

Most places ask people relocating to a shelter to bring enough supplies to last at least three days for each family member.

Here's a list:

NORTH CAROLINA:

Currituck County does not open any pre-storm shelters

does not open any pre-storm shelters Dare County : Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

: Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. Elizabeth City: No shelters announced

VIRGINIA:

Chesapeake: As a last resort, shelters will open Wednesday evening

As a last resort, shelters will open Wednesday evening Gloucester County : Peasley Middle School, Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. Opening Thursday at 6 a.m.

: Peasley Middle School, Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. Opening Thursday at 6 a.m. Hampton : Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets)

: Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets) Newport News: No information released about shelters yet.

No information released about shelters yet. Norfolk : Press Conference held on Tuesday, no shelters announced yet.

: Press Conference held on Tuesday, no shelters announced yet. Portsmouth : Shelters to be announced on Tuesday

: Shelters to be announced on Tuesday Suffolk : Shelters are not open.

: Shelters are not open. Virginia Beach : Shelters opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday: Kellam High School (2665 W Neck Rd) Corporate Landing Middle School (1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy) Old Donation School (4633 Honeygrove Rd) Fieldhouse (Medically friendly shelter) – (2020 Landstown Centre Way)

: Shelters opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday: Virginia Beach : Shelters opening Friday morning: Landstown High School (2001 Concert Dr) Green Run High School (1700 Dahlia Dr) Tallwood High School (1668 Kempsville Rd)

: Shelters opening Friday morning:

We will update this list when we learn more.

