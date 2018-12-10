Since Tropical Storm Michael crossed into Virginia, the Virginia State Police have responded to dozens of calls for traffic crashes, stranded vehicles, downed trees, debris in the roadway and flooded highways.

From 2 p.m. Thursday, through midnight, Virginia State Police statewide responded to approximately 300 traffic crashes and 230 calls for debris and downed trees in the roadway. The majority of the calls were related to the heavy rains and strong winds originated in the State Police Salem, Appomattox, Richmond and Chesapeake divisions.

State Police is investigating at least one death related to a vehicle being swept off a road by flash flooding in Pittsylvania County.

An investigation is also underway in Hanover County that claimed the life of one firefighter and injured three others.

Virginians in those areas hit hardest by the storm are advised to delay travel if possible. That would allow VDOT and utility crews faster access to and work at clearing the roads of downed trees and power lines.

If someone must travel, the Virginia State Police recommends drivers should give themselves plenty of extra travel time, be prepared for possible detours, slow down on rural roads, don’t drive distracted, and always wear a seat belt.

For the latest in road conditions and closures, call 511 or CLICK HERE.

