This Virginia amusement park is offering 'free admission for US presidents' for Presidents Day weekend

DOSWELL, Va. — One of Virginia's beloved amusement parks is celebrating Presidents Day with a special invitation for the few who have served in the nation's highest office.

Kings Dominion, located between Richmond and Washington D.C., is offering free admission to all U.S. presidents, both current and former, for Presidents Day weekend.

The offer will allow the six living presidents — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden — to experience the park's 60+ rides, shows and attractions.

"So far there's been no word if President Biden or any of the former presidents are going to take up the amusement park on its offer," park officials wrote in a news release Thursday.

If any of the presidents decide to take Kings Dominion up on its offer, expect a significant Secret Service entourage and plan accordingly.

For more information about the amusement park and to buy tickets, visit Kings Dominion's website.