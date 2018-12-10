Thousands of people across Hampton Roads are without power as Hurricane Michael comes through the area.
According to a spokesperson from Dominion Energy, over 7,000 customers are without power. The majority of them are in Chuckutuck and Suffolk. A big cause for the outages is wind and tree limbs.
Dominion is expecting more outages throughout the evening as the tropical storm pushed through the area.
Crews are working to restore power to customers, and they will work to restore power throughout the night as long it's safe.
The public is reminded to stay away from downed power lines. To report an outage or downed power line, contact Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To view the Dominion Outage Map, click here.
According to the Virginia Department of Energy Management said over 202,000 Virginians are without power from the storm.
