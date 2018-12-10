Thousands of people across Hampton Roads are without power as Hurricane Michael comes through the area.

According to a spokesperson from Dominion Energy, over 7,000 customers are without power. The majority of them are in Chuckutuck and Suffolk. A big cause for the outages is wind and tree limbs.

Dominion is expecting more outages throughout the evening as the tropical storm pushed through the area.

Crews are working to restore power to customers, and they will work to restore power throughout the night as long it's safe.

The public is reminded to stay away from downed power lines. To report an outage or downed power line, contact Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To view the Dominion Outage Map, click here.

Know what to do if you lose power?



Take the time right now to save the number or website address for your local electrical provider and have it handy so you can report an outage as soon as it happens. #TropicalStormMichael pic.twitter.com/70Y4I4avxQ — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 11, 2018

According to the Virginia Department of Energy Management said over 202,000 Virginians are without power from the storm.

Power Update: 202,000 Virginians are now without power as of 8:30 p.m. Heavy rains and increasing winds will continue tonight causing additional power outages. Gather your flashlights and charge your mobile phones and other devices now if you still have power. — VDEM (@VDEM) October 12, 2018

