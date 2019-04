Hampton Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 12:39 a.m. in the 1st block of Terri Sue Court.

Officers found a woman shot outside of a home. She was transported to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Detectives were on scene for hours investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.