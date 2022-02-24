Ukrainians in Hampton Roads to hold gathering as Russia invades home country

The Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association is meeting at Town Point Park in Norfolk to help people understand the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — Ukrainians who live in Hampton Roads are making their voices heard after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of their home country on Thursday.

According to an Associated Press report, Russian forces unleashed airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides.

The invasion is bringing fear and concerns to the Hampton Roads community. The Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association is encouraging the public to support them in any way they can.

“Ukraine needs help. It does not need help tomorrow, it does not need help the day after tomorrow. It needs help now," said member Myla Mozgova.

Many members of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association have families near the blast zones.

“Quite honestly, it was a sleepless night last night. Because you know they heard the explosions at 5 a.m. Ukrainian time," said Mozgova.

Mozgova said her family is trying to evacuate their hometown.

“Right now my family is en-route to a small city in the Kyivan region. They are trying to leave Kyiv they have not reached their destination because it’s very hard," said Mozgova.

The association's president, Anna Makhorkina, turned to social media asking people from Hampton Roads to show their support for more sanctions against Russia.

“What happens in Ukraine will not stay in Ukraine. It impacts the entire world," said Makhorkina.

The association is holding a gathering in Norfolk's Town Point Park to explain the situation in Ukraine so they can understand exactly what's happening. The event is Friday at 11 a.m.