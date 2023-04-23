9 new inductees make up the 2023 class of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, many hailing from the 757

Joining an elite club of Virginia greats, the 2023 class gathered at the Westin at Town Center in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — I've only covered sports in Hampton Roads for one year however I quickly learned that being from here means something special. Pride is the only word that comes to mind and it was echoed Saturday night at the 50th VA Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

9 new members joined an elite club of Virginia greats sharing their stories, expressing their gratitude, and reminiscing on their careers.

Chesapeake's DeAngelo Hall was an All- American for Virginia Tech before spending 14 seasons in the NFL including 10 in Washington. He's also been recognized as one of the Commanders 90 greatest players of all time.

Virginia Beach's Ryan Zimmerman had a storied career at UVA before joining the Nationals leading them to their first ever World Series in franchise history in 2019.

Hampton's Francena McCorory was an all American and two time Olympic gold medalist and long time Tribe head coach Jimmye Laycock, the most winningest coach in W&M history, was also one of the inductees.

Also included in this years class is former Tribe center Joe Montgomery and Christopher Newport's Shelia Trice Myers who won 15 national championships in track and field.