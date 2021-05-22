Marlins continue to roll at NCAA Division III Regional; Elliott gets 500th win

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two more games. Two more wins for Virginia Wesleyan softball at the NCAA Division III Regionals. The Marlins getting a 3 for 4, 3 RBIs performance from Ariana Rolle as they beat Farmingdale State in their morning game 7-1. Righthander, Emily Seale picked up the win giving up just three hits and no runs over 5 innings. The win gave head coach, Brandon Elliott the 500th of his career with the Marlins.

In the afternoon matchup, they needed extra innings as they won in eight against the Collge Of New Jersey 4-3. The Marlins got the game winner from pinch hitter Karlee Fretz who delivered with a 2-run single. Virginia Wesleyan will face the winner of Lions game with Gettysburg. Their game is slated for 10am, and the Marlins take on the winner at noon on Sunday.