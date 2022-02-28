NSU wins MEAC regular season title in dominant fashion

The Spartans routed North Carolina Central 75-46 to win their second straight regular season championship.

NORFOLK, Va. — Give Norfolk State the MEAC regular season championship and throw in some style points to go with it. The Spartans clinched the title by going showtime on North Carolina Central 75-46 on Monday night at Echols Hall.

After NSU went on a 23-0 run to close out the first half and the game was decided. At intermission, the Spartans led 49-17.

All night was a dunkfest for Kris Bankston. He led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Dana Tate scored 18 and had 9 boards.