Mushroom hunting: Suffolk Parks & Rec to teach about Hampton Roads wild fungi

Suffolk Park & Recreation is teaching people about Hampton Roads mushrooms before taking them on a trek through Sleepy Hole Park to forage.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the video above first aired in April, 2021.

It's not a good idea to eat mushrooms you come across in the wild...normally.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation is ready to people how to do just that.

The city is hosting a free Wild Mushroom Exploration event on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"The program will cover mushrooms common to Hampton Roads as well as the rewards, perils, and pitfalls of mushroom hunting," wrote spokeswoman Diana Klink. "Afterwards, attendees will hit the trails of Sleepy Hole Park in search of what fantastical fungi can be found hidden amongst the forest floor."

The city has also invited the Norfolk Botanical Garden's director of environmental engagement and outreach to come talk about the fungi.

You don't have to pay to join the mushroom exploration, but you do need to sign up for it. You can do so by clicking here. You'll need to make an account.