Virginia Beach's Mia Williams becomes a 3-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion

The talented 10-year-old just won the 2023 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, adding to her already long list of sports accomplishments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The talented 10-year-old Mia Williams has just added another Jiu-Jitsu medal to her collection, making her a three-time world champion.

Mia just won the 2023 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship on Saturday, adding to her already long list of sports accomplishments. 

READ MORE: 10-year-old Virginia Beach is racking up national wrestling and jiu-jitsu medals

"I've won the Girl's Folkstyle state title, the Boy's Folkstyle state title, the Girl's Freestyle state title, the Boy's Freestyle state title, and I've won two nationals," she said. "And in jiu-jitsu, I've won two world championships." 

Mia's strength and determination are inspiring and we're happy she's giving Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads a great name.

