Virginia Beach's Mia Williams becomes a 3-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion

The talented 10-year-old just won the 2023 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, adding to her already long list of sports accomplishments.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The talented 10-year-old Mia Williams has just added another Jiu-Jitsu medal to her collection, making her a three-time world champion.

Mia just won the 2023 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship on Saturday, adding to her already long list of sports accomplishments.

"I've won the Girl's Folkstyle state title, the Boy's Folkstyle state title, the Girl's Freestyle state title, the Boy's Freestyle state title, and I've won two nationals," she said. "And in jiu-jitsu, I've won two world championships."