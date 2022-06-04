People in Hampton Roads will have to start dialing 10 digit phone numbers

This is part of a larger, ongoing change to phase in the new 948 area code. Starting in May, new telephone lines or services may be assigned the new area code.

NORFOLK, Va. — The numbers "757" are everywhere we look, including businesses and murals. It's part of the culture of Hampton Roads -- all stemming from the area code.

However, calling someone is about to look a little different.

Beginning on Saturday, April 9, people living in Hampton Roads will need to dial all 10 digits of a phone number for a call to go through.

This is part of a larger, ongoing change to phase in the new 948 area code. Beginning May 9, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers with the new area code.

Ford Carson with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) said the area is simply running out of phone numbers beginning with 757, which was introduced in 1996 as a split from Richmond's 804 area code.

He said it's unclear at the moment whether people will or won't be able to request either number when getting a new phone or line. Anyone with a current 757 number will not have their number changed.