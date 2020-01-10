x
Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet

The space toilet is packed inside a cargo ship set to blast off late Thursday from Wallops Island, Virginia.
Credit: Norah Moran/NASA via AP
In this June 18, 2020 photo provided by NASA, astronaut Kate Rubins, center, and support personnel review the Universal Waste Management System, a low-gravity space toilet, in Houston. The new device is scheduled to be delivered to the International Space Station on Oct. 1, 2020.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA's first new space potty in decades is getting a not-so-dry run at the International Space Station before flying to the moon. 

The $23 million titantium toilet is packed inside a cargo ship poised for blastoff from Wallops Island, Virginia late Thursday. 

What makes this new toilet so special is its compact size: it's barely 100 pounds. It's also better suited for women. 

Space station astronauts will try out the new toilet for a few months before it's open for regular business. 

NASA considers this a good shakedown before another one of these toilets flies to the moon with astronauts in another few years.

