Northam signs new environmental laws in Virginia Beach

A ban on plastic balloon releases and additional regulation of wastewater plant discharge were among the bills Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed five environmental and conservation bills at a ceremony at the Brock Environmental Center Friday.

The new laws include banning the release of non-biodegradable balloons because of their plastic waste and threat to marine animals.

Northam and other leaders also celebrated a bill to regulate sewage treatment facilities more strictly, protecting the Chesapeake Bay from nitrogen and other discharges.

Another bill gives financial assistance to low-income property owners to repair or install septic systems and other wastewater needs.

Hickory High School 10th grader Claire Conner praised the bills for their environmental benefits.

“By cutting pollution from sewage treatment plants, more fish, crab and birds will flourish along the banks of Virginia rivers. Families will be able to fix septic systems resulting in cleaner community waterways," Conner said. "The signing of these bills is one step in our race to fight the plastic pollution plaguing our bay, but it’s important to remember this is a long journey. We have much more work ahead of us to restore the prosperity of our watershed and state.”

At the ceremony, First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam said the new laws will protect critical ecosystems.

The governor said "it takes a village to be stewards of our environment and natural resources."

Del. Nancy Guy praised her bill which bans the outdoor release on nonbiodegradable balloons, referencing research that shows how balloons can be deadly for marine animals and how often they cause power outages.